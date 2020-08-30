Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Tiffany & Co.’s analysis:

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

TIF opened at $123.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.