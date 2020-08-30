Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $247.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $61,553.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,762 shares of company stock worth $6,943,104 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

