Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Abbott Laboratories earned a coverage optimism score of 1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the healthcare product maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Abbott Laboratories’ score:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

