AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.20

News headlines about AT&T (NYSE:T) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

