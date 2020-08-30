Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $47.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

SAIL has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.49 and a beta of 2.15. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,722,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,173 shares of company stock worth $3,553,115. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

