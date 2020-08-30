Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $128.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $112.58.
In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.