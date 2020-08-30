Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $128.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

