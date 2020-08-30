Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Pi Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE FSM opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,700 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $20,342,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 484,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 124,335 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.