Pi Financial Upgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Buy

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAAS. BofA Securities raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. FBR & Co decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 223.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 32.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

