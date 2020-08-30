GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

NYSE:GPS opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.51. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,507,000 after buying an additional 844,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GAP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GAP by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after buying an additional 5,613,511 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in GAP by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 4,915,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

