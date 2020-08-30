BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 3.49. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BRP by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.