Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $297.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $297.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.38.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.71. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $288.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

