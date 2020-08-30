Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $250.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.52. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $251,700.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

