Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $268.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflect several deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Increase in revenues from each geographical segment was tailwinds. However, bottom-line results were affected by the negative impact of sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products. Moreover, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.14.

PANW opened at $254.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

