HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $18.00 at Bank of America

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of HPQ opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 277.14% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of HP by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of HP by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 155,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in HP by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,455 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

