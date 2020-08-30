Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to $102.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of CM stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,786 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,860,000 after buying an additional 546,456 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,454,000 after buying an additional 3,304,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after buying an additional 1,045,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

