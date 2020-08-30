Bank of America Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $118.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bill.com from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of -172.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $42,258,273.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,135 shares of company stock valued at $64,215,699 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,473 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after acquiring an additional 552,729 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,542,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.