Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $360.00 at Bank of America

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $285.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COUP. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $325.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.46 and a beta of 1.49. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $337.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $377,609.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 132.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

