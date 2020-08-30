Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Avid Bioservices has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $8.49 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.35 million, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.