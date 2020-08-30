Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

