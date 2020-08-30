Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$112.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.00.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$104.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$115.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.70 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

