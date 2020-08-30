Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

Docebo (TSE:DCBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$56.00 price target on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC raised their target price on Docebo from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$48.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -135.81. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$10.30 and a 1-year high of C$58.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

