Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$110.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.00.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$104.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The business had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

