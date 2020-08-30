BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$74.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.33.

TSE DOO opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 54.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.89. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$75.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.4000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

