Pi Financial Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.70

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$19.50 to C$21.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.53.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.72.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

