Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.38.

VEEV stock opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.71. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $288.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

