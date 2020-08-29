Goldman Sachs Group Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $240.00

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.75.

OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $5,573,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

