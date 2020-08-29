Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 98.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.