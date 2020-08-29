Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $226.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,780 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $516,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Okta by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,866,000 after acquiring an additional 118,478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,603,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

