Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $94.73 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 311.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 346,578 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

