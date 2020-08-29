$1.66 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will post $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.88. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Nomura dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $330,201.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,351.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,737 shares of company stock valued at $74,436,568 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 67,384 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,409 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

