Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $167.00 to $282.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.38.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 155.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.