Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.38.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 155.30, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $288.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,885,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

