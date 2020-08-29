Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.38.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.30, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $288.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $541,927.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.