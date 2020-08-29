Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Stephens

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.38.

VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $288.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.79 and its 200 day moving average is $201.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

