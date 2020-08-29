HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 277.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

