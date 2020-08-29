Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $50.62 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

