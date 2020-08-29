Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to Market Perform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.65.
Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
