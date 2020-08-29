Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to Market Perform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.