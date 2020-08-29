State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,391 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

