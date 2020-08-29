Barclays Boosts Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $71.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

