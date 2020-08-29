Citigroup Increases Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $60.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

NYSE:DKS opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

