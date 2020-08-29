Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

