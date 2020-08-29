Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Earnings History for Ollie`s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
Barclays Boosts Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target to $71.00
Barclays Boosts Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target to $71.00
Citigroup Increases Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target to $60.00
Citigroup Increases Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target to $60.00
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS
Realty Income Corp Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
Realty Income Corp Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
Linda F. Kozlowski Sells 5,643 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc Stock
Linda F. Kozlowski Sells 5,643 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report