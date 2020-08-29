Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 19.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 461,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 492.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 68,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

