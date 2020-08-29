Linda F. Kozlowski Sells 5,643 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $42,661.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:APRN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.21%. Analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Apron by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 442,442 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 3,130.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

