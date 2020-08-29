13,999 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,692 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

COG opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

