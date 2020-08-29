HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 277.14% and a net margin of 4.51%. HP’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

