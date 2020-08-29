Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $175,634,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $226,676,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 942,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $38,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.03.

DRI stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

