Keybank National Association OH Invests $238,000 in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after buying an additional 225,410 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 32.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

