Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 120.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.24. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

