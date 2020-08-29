Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

