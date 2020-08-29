61,487 Shares in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 393,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 215,344 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. StoneCo Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 2.45.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
61,487 Shares in StoneCo Ltd Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Bill.com Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Elastic Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance
Ulta Beauty Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc.


